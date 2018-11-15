"Night Of the Baby Bumps" at CMA Awards

There's a baby boom in Music City, and we got to see it all in one room on one big night at the CMA Awards!

Let's count the baby bumps!

1. No one does it quite like Carrie Underwood! She makes the baby bump look like the newest fashion accessory!

2. Morgane Stapleton was stunning in her black sequin jumper on stage performing with her husband Chris Stapleton, Maren Morris, and Mavis Staples.

#CMAawards just took me to church! Best performance of the night! It's alright to clap y'all! Put some soul in that country! @CountryMusic @ChrisStapleton @MarenMorris @mavisstaples Morgane Stapleton WOW! pic.twitter.com/ZlRCwYywVj — Lindsay Liepman (@LindsayLiepman) November 15, 2018

3. Brittany Aldean was gorgeous in yellow with her fashion accessory; Navy!

4. Angaleena Presley of the Pistol Annies was gorgeous in red rockin' her baby bump!

So there must be something special in the water in Nashville, and we love it!