"Night Of the Baby Bumps" at CMA Awards

November 15, 2018
DeAnna Lee
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

There's a baby boom in Music City, and we got to see it all in one room on one big night at the CMA Awards! 

Let's count the baby bumps! 

1. No one does it quite like Carrie Underwood! She makes the baby bump look like the newest fashion accessory! 

@CarrieUnderwood and her hubby @MFisher1212 walked the red carpet last night before the start of the #CMAAwards.

A post shared by CARRIE UNDERWOOD (@carrieupdates) on

2. Morgane Stapleton was stunning in her black sequin jumper on stage performing with her husband Chris Stapleton, Maren Morris, and Mavis Staples. 

3. Brittany Aldean was gorgeous in yellow with her fashion accessory; Navy! 

They are -- #CMAawards Hair and Makeup by me Styling by @cheriemkilchrist

A post shared by •EMILY•JIMISON• (@emily_jimison) on

4. Angaleena Presley of the Pistol Annies was gorgeous in red rockin' her baby bump! 

So there must be something special in the water in Nashville, and we love it!  

 

 

