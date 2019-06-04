No More SeaGals! They've Changed Their Name and Added Men

The SeaGals have been part of the fabric of the Seahawk nation since 1976. But just like our current Seahawk roster, the SeaGals are making big changes for 2019.

Meet the new dance team for the Seattle Seahawks! They are no longer known as the SeaGals. Their name is meant to be more inclusive. The SeaGals are now known as the Seahawk Dancers and include thirty women, and eight men dancers on the squad. This is a first for the organization.

From the Director of the Seahawkers,

“We are excited to unveil our new dance team for the 2019 season,” Seahawks Dancers Director Courtney Moore said Monday via the team’s site. “For decades the Sea Gals have been an integral part of the Seahawks organization on and off the field. As we continually look to evolve our gameday entertainment, our dance program will now be known as ‘The Seahawks Dancers.'”

It's going to be interesting to see what direction they take the dancing and performances.

The change is to make the team more inclusive. The Director also commented:

“We look forward to showcasing many different types of dance styles as the team hits the field this fall,” Moore continued. “We are excited for fans to see what we’ve been working on.”