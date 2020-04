What's better than one Keith Urban? Three of course! Keith Urban had the world on the edge of their seats as he performed by cloning himself twice on One World Together at Home.

Keith Urban performed Steve Winwood's "Higher Love", and it's a performance like you've never seen!

Video of Keith Urban performs "Higher Love" | One World: Together at Home

The event helped raise over $127 million to aid the World Health Organization which helps support healthcare workers.