Eatonville's NW Treck Will Let You Drive Your Car Thru the Park

There's something fun to do in Eatonville! For the first time ever, Northwest Trek Wild Life Park will now let you drive your vehicle through the park.

“We’re all feeling the effects of being cooped up inside, and we wanted to provide an opportunity for our community to enjoy nature,” Northwest Trek deputy director Rick Dietz said.

Northwest Trek Wildlife

So now you can check out Northwest Trek from your car with their new adventure called Wild Drive. The new tour allows you to see the 435-acre free-roaming area in hopes of catching sight of a moose or mountain goat from the comfort of your own car. You can see dozens of native wildlife! Wild Drive was approved by the governor’s office earlier this month.

So how much does it cost?

Wild Drive costs $80 per vehicle for non-members and $70 per vehicle for members. A maximum of eight people are allowed per vehicle.

The first few tours are open to members.

Open to the general public starting May 27 .

The Wild Drive tour takes about an hour.

Wild Drive is the first time in Northwest Trek’s 45-history that people can drive their own vehicles through the park.

“Wild Drive is unlike anything we’ve ever offered at Northwest Trek,” said Tim Reid, president of the Metro Parks Tacoma Board of Commissioners. “We’re excited to offer our community an unforgettable opportunity to experience wildlife and nature up close in a safe way during this time of social-distancing restrictions.”