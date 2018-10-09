Hit Makers Old Dominion Do It Again with "Make It Sweet"
Song after song, hit after hit, Old Dominion swings for the fences and always hits home runs with their music!
Here's another song to fall in love with from their "Happy Endings" album. It's their latest single called "Make It Sweet"! They also announced the "Make It Sweet" tour with special guests Jordan Davis, Morgan Evans & Mitchell Tenpenny!
Old Dominion will perform "Make It Sweet" on the October 16th edition of Ellen!