OMG, the Petition Worked! Luke Combs Playing Tacoma Dome!!!

LUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUKE! Yes, Luke Combs is coming back to the Puget Sound! The petition you signed worked!!! We did it!

The Wolfpack Wants Our Luke Back

● 100.7 The Wolf Presents Luke Combs - Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour

● Tacoma Dome

● Saturday, November 2nd

● With special guests Morgan Wallen & Jameson Rodgers

● Tickets go on sales starting Friday, April 5th at 10am at Ticketmaster.com

Sign up for the Wolf P1 Pack emails by midnight on Wednesday, April 3rd to get access to Thursday's presale HERE!!!

ALSO...