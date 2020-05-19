DeAnna Lee's One Ingredient Banana Ice Cream; Three Ways
May 19, 2020
With one ingredient, you can have ice cream in moments! I know. It sounds crazy, and I was a skeptic until I tried it.
You probably already have this ingredient in your house. Bananas! Here's how it works:
Banana Ice Cream
- Peel, chop, and freeze your bananas in a freezer ziploc bag.
- Put frozen bananas in the blender.
- Blend
- Enjoy!
Yes, that's it! Now you have raw, Vegan, one ingredient ice cream! Here's where it can get fun!
Banana-Peanut Butter Ice Cream
- Peel, chop, and freeze your bananas in a freezer ziploc bag.
- Put frozen bananas in the blender.
- Add a tablespoon of peanut butter.
- Blend
- Enjoy!
Banana Ice Cream Split Ice Cream
- Peel, chop, and freeze your bananas in a freezer ziploc bag.
- Put frozen bananas in the blender.
- Add fresh strawberries
- Blend
- Enjoy!
In the photo above, I melted a little dark chocolate over a double boiler and drizzled it over the top of the banana ice cream! Get creative! Have fun! Stay active and healthy!