DeAnna Lee's One Ingredient Banana Ice Cream; Three Ways

May 19, 2020
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee
Banana Ice Cream

Banana Ice Cream

Categories: 
Wolf Blog

With one ingredient, you can have ice cream in moments! I know. It sounds crazy, and I was a skeptic until I tried it. 

Banana Ice Cream
Banana Ice Cream

You probably already have this ingredient in your house. Bananas! Here's how it works: 

 

Banana Ice Cream

  1. Peel, chop, and freeze your bananas in a freezer ziploc bag. 
  2. Put frozen bananas in the blender. 
  3. Blend 
  4. Enjoy! 

Yes, that's it! Now you have raw, Vegan, one ingredient ice cream! Here's where it can get fun! 

 

Banana-Peanut Butter Ice Cream

  1. Peel, chop, and freeze your bananas in a freezer ziploc bag.
  2. Put frozen bananas in the blender. 
  3. Add a tablespoon of peanut butter.
  4. Blend
  5. Enjoy! 

Banana Ice Cream Split Ice Cream

  1. Peel, chop, and freeze your bananas in a freezer ziploc bag.
  2. Put frozen bananas in the blender. 
  3. Add fresh strawberries
  4. Blend
  5. Enjoy! 

 

In the photo above, I melted a little dark chocolate over a double boiler and drizzled it over the top of the banana ice cream! Get creative! Have fun! Stay active and healthy! 

Tags: 
One Ingredient
Ice Cream
Bananas
Deanna Lee
raw
vegan
three ways

Recent Podcast Audio
Share Your Salary - Landscape Customer Care Coordinator Natasha - 5-19-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Director of Physical Rehabilitation Services Melissa - 5-18-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Commercial Airline Pilot Jeff - 5-15-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Financial Branch Office Administrator Lori - 5-14-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Overnight Grocery Stocker Joe - 5-13-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Construction Company Safety Coordinator Conner - 5-12-20 Share Your Salary
View More Episodes