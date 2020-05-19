DeAnna Lee's One Ingredient Banana Ice Cream; Three Ways

With one ingredient, you can have ice cream in moments! I know. It sounds crazy, and I was a skeptic until I tried it.

Banana Ice Cream

You probably already have this ingredient in your house. Bananas! Here's how it works:

Banana Ice Cream

Peel, chop, and freeze your bananas in a freezer ziploc bag. Put frozen bananas in the blender. Blend Enjoy!

Yes, that's it! Now you have raw, Vegan, one ingredient ice cream! Here's where it can get fun!

Banana-Peanut Butter Ice Cream

Peel, chop, and freeze your bananas in a freezer ziploc bag. Put frozen bananas in the blender. Add a tablespoon of peanut butter. Blend Enjoy!

Banana Ice Cream Split Ice Cream

Peel, chop, and freeze your bananas in a freezer ziploc bag. Put frozen bananas in the blender. Add fresh strawberries Blend Enjoy!

In the photo above, I melted a little dark chocolate over a double boiler and drizzled it over the top of the banana ice cream! Get creative! Have fun! Stay active and healthy!