One More HUGE Star Joins Hometown Holiday 2019

October 11, 2019
DeAnna Lee
Hometown Holiday 2019 line up is HUGE! Chris Young is the first artist to join the line up. We've also added Russell Dickerson and Filmore! Plus Carly Pearce, Ryan Hurd, and now Chris Lane. Listen again next Friday at 7:20 am to find out the last big star to finish the line up! 

You are going to freak out when you see who all is coming! AND make sure you are signed up as a member of the Wolfpack->  HERE to get on the PRE-SALE!!!! 

Got any guesses?!! Who do you think is playinig Hometown 19?!! 

What: Hometown Holiday 2019
When: Thursday, December 5th

● Hometown Holiday 2019 will be at Accesso ShoWare Center on Thursday, December 5th!
● Keep listening starting Monday, October 14th at 7:20 am to The Morning Wolfpack to see who is coming!
● Tickets go on sale Friday, October 18th at 10am!
● Sign up to receive emails by midnight on Wednesday to get the offer code for the pre-sale on Thursday at 10am!

Deanna Lee

