Our Boy Luke Combs Is the Newest Member of the Opry

You know you've made it in country music when the people you grew up listening to induct you into the Grand Ol' Opry! That was the moment Luke Combs experienced last night in Nashville with Vince Gill and Joe Diffie on hand to welcome him "home".

This is a moment Luke Combs will never forget! We love his acceptance speech; always humble!

It's official — @lukecombs is the newest member of the Grand Ole #Opry!



Thanks to @VGcom and @JoeDiffieOnline for doing the honors! pic.twitter.com/n7eZEqzjHQ — Grand Ole Opry (@opry) July 17, 2019

This is what it's all about for Luke, and it's why we love him!

We also love that he had his fiance with him for this big night!

Congratulations Luke! You deserve it!!!! We can't wait to see you at the Tacoma Dome in November!