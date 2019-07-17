Our Boy Luke Combs Is the Newest Member of the Opry
You know you've made it in country music when the people you grew up listening to induct you into the Grand Ol' Opry! That was the moment Luke Combs experienced last night in Nashville with Vince Gill and Joe Diffie on hand to welcome him "home".
This is a moment Luke Combs will never forget! We love his acceptance speech; always humble!
It's official — @lukecombs is the newest member of the Grand Ole #Opry!— Grand Ole Opry (@opry) July 17, 2019
Thanks to @VGcom and @JoeDiffieOnline for doing the honors! pic.twitter.com/n7eZEqzjHQ
This is what it's all about for Luke, and it's why we love him!
And that’s what it’s all about! -- @lukecombs #OpryInduction #OpryMember pic.twitter.com/i4oxcoArB4— Grand Ole Opry (@opry) July 16, 2019
We also love that he had his fiance with him for this big night!
He has arrived! --— Grand Ole Opry (@opry) July 16, 2019
Let @lukecombs’ #Opry Induction night begin! pic.twitter.com/9WeeZky4dM
Congratulations Luke! You deserve it!!!! We can't wait to see you at the Tacoma Dome in November!