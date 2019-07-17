Our Boy Luke Combs Is the Newest Member of the Opry

July 17, 2019
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee

Jason Kempin/ Staff/ Getty

Categories: 
Wolf Blog

You know you've made it in country music when the people you grew up listening to induct you into the Grand Ol' Opry! That was the moment Luke Combs experienced last night in Nashville with Vince Gill and  Joe Diffie on hand to welcome him "home". 

This is a moment Luke Combs will never forget!  We love his acceptance speech; always humble! 

This is what it's all about for Luke, and it's why  we love him! 

We  also love that  he  had his fiance with him for this big night! 

Congratulations Luke! You deserve it!!!! We can't wait to see you at  the Tacoma Dome in November! 

 

Tags: 
Luke Combs
Grand Ol' Opry
Newest Member
Deanna Lee

Recent Podcast Audio

Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Tuesday July 16th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Monday July 15th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Friday July 12th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Thursday July 11th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Wednesday July 10th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Tuesday July 9th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
View More Episodes