Paws, Straws, YeeHaws! Barn Party for Bulldog Haven NW

Paws, Straws, and Yee Haws! is a barn party in Kent/ Covington with live music from Dakota Poorman, performances by Boot Boogie Babes - Seattle's Line Dance Team, tasty sips from Tito's Handmade Vodka, and 100 % of the proceeds to Bulldog Haven Northwest!

Get your tickets HERE!

Only $10 to make YOU feel like a doggie hero!

Look at the sweet furbabies you can help find FUR-ever homes!

#DaisyDoo has recently come back into our care. Her family had a drastic change of schedule, and weren't able to give her the time and attention she needs. Please check out our website to learn about her and fill out an #adoptionapp https://t.co/GqhYBVXB6S



Please share!#bhnw pic.twitter.com/S6jGvS8aUf — Bulldog Rescue (@BulldogHavenNW) September 15, 2019

#PawsStrawsYeeHaws is put on by the DeAnna Lee and the Boot Boogie Babes! You can meet all of these lovely ladies at the event, see them perform, and if you're feeling adventerous take a fun, easy line dance lesson with them.

Plus you get to jam to Dakota Poorman who loves furbabies as much as we do!

And DJ Non-Prophet playing all your favorite 100.7 The Wolf country hits!



ALL AGES - Kid Friendly - Dog Friendly

Saturday, September 28th

Pell Ranch

28832 180th Ave SE Kent, WA 98042

7 - 10 pm



PAWS: Meet adorable Bulldog Haven NW foster and adoption doggies!



STRAWS: Sip American Mules with Tito's Handmade Vodka and all drink proceeds to BHNW.



YEE HAWS: Dakota Poorman LIVE with special performances by Boot Boogie Babes, Boot Girls, and Boot Chicks. FREE line dance lesson with Seattle Wolf's DeAnna Lee! Social dancing for everyone on a huge wood dance floor!

Live and Silent Auction with Walker Hayes VIP Experience, Seahawks tickets, spa day with Tease Salon, and other must have items!



Dessert and Wine Auction with all proceeds to BHNW!



Tickets: $10! And Donations Welcome!