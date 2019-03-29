Press Play & Hear Blake Shelton's New Single "God's Country"

March 29, 2019
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee

© Larry McCormack-USA TODAY Sports

Blake Shelton is back with new music, and "God's Country" will make you feel proud to be a country music fan! 

Devin Dawson and Hardy co-wrote the track with ace songwriter Jordan Schmidt. This thing will set your country heart on fire! Press play and listen! Then listen for 100.7 The Wolf to crank this ALL DAY! 

 

 

When asked about how Hardy and Devin Dawson came up with the idea for the song he tells Taste of Country, 

"Hardy and I both come from, like, a metal background, and it's pretty heavy, man," he explains. "But it still has that lyric that I need, to chew on. It has heart." In addition to co-writing the song, Dawson also contributes background vocals to "God's Country."

The lyrics in this song are so sticky and true to our country roots! 

Here's the link if you want to download "God's Country". 

Tags: 
Blake Shelton
God's Country
Deanna Lee

