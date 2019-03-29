Press Play & Hear Blake Shelton's New Single "God's Country"

Blake Shelton is back with new music, and "God's Country" will make you feel proud to be a country music fan!

Devin Dawson and Hardy co-wrote the track with ace songwriter Jordan Schmidt. This thing will set your country heart on fire! Press play and listen! Then listen for 100.7 The Wolf to crank this ALL DAY!

Video of Blake Shelton - &quot;God&#039;s Country&quot; (Visualizer)

When asked about how Hardy and Devin Dawson came up with the idea for the song he tells Taste of Country,

"Hardy and I both come from, like, a metal background, and it's pretty heavy, man," he explains. "But it still has that lyric that I need, to chew on. It has heart." In addition to co-writing the song, Dawson also contributes background vocals to "God's Country."

The lyrics in this song are so sticky and true to our country roots!

I don’t care what my headstone reads

Or what kinda pinewood box I end up in

When it’s my time, lay me six feet deep in God’s country. "God's Country" OUT TOMORROW. Pre-save here: https://t.co/zSrfOBLi7h pic.twitter.com/M0B0wELP74 — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 28, 2019

Here's the link if you want to download "God's Country".