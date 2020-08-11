Priscilla Block's "Thick Thighs" Song Goes Viral

Priscilla Block has a viral sensation on her hands, and it all started on Tik Tok. She shared her song "Thick Thighs" on the social media platform, and it immediately started gaining traction.

How it all started...

"I didn't really think a whole lot about it. Then I sent it to my family, and they were like... I think this is your song! So we started playing and the response was crazy, and I was like Let's GO!", Priscilla Block shared. After getting such a great response live, she decided to share "Thick Thighs" on Tik Tok. The line "Thick thighs save lives" is an instant classic!

Listen here: