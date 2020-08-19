PSL is Back TODAY! You Ready?

The OG of fall flavor is back... the Pumpkin Spice Latte! Dunkin' Donuts teased us that they MIGHT bring back a fan favorite super early this year, and today they've gone and done it!

Starbucks is not far behind. They launch their #PSL August 25th!

For those who like it....Pumpkin Spice Latte arrives in six days. pic.twitter.com/51fR12AXPu — thelonevirologist (@thelonevirologi) August 19, 2020

You ready to cozy up to the OG of fall flavors?!!