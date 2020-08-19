#PSL is Back TODAY! You Ready?
The OG of fall flavor is back... the Pumpkin Spice Latte! Dunkin' Donuts teased us that they MIGHT bring back a fan favorite super early this year, and today they've gone and done it!
Cozy up to your OG Fall fave, Pumpkin -- and this year's newest arrivals, Chai and Oatmilk. ✨ Which one are you grabbing first? ⬇️ . Use the Dunkin’ App for a contactless way to order and pay ➡️ pick up via the drive-thru or carry-out.
Starbucks is not far behind. They launch their #PSL August 25th!
For those who like it....Pumpkin Spice Latte arrives in six days. pic.twitter.com/51fR12AXPu— thelonevirologist (@thelonevirologi) August 19, 2020
You ready to cozy up to the OG of fall flavors?!!