#PSL is Back TODAY! You Ready?

August 19, 2020
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee
The OG of fall flavor is back... the Pumpkin Spice Latte!  Dunkin' Donuts teased us that they MIGHT bring back a fan favorite super early this year, and today they've gone and done it! 

Cozy up to your OG Fall fave, Pumpkin -- and this year's newest arrivals, Chai and Oatmilk. ✨ Which one are you grabbing first? ⬇️ . Use the Dunkin’ App for a contactless way to order and pay ➡️ pick up via the drive-thru or carry-out.

Starbucks is not far behind. They launch their #PSL August 25th!

 

You ready to cozy up to the OG of fall flavors?!! 

