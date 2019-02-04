Puget Sound Snow Day Updates

Brrrrrrr... it's cold out there! It's officially a Snow Day in the Puget Sound! Hopefully you're one of the lucky ones who gets to work from home or just not go in at all. The commute to work for me was dicy and had me very scared, but I made it safely. If you don't have to drive, stay home and off the roads.

Here's a link to all the school closures:

Here's how much snow everyone got last night!!

A look at a few snow totals across the area this morning! #wawx #wasnow pic.twitter.com/ABWapFpPvV — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 4, 2019

We hope you are reading this at home in your pee jays too!

Awww, the babies love it!

Woooops, be safe out there North End!

I've seen some bad ideas today, but this has got to be the worst. This guy spun out on SB 5 near Everett Mall, and is now driving the wrong way. He finally did stopped, but still, rule 1 ... DON'T DRIVE THE WRONG WAY ON THE FREEWAY! pic.twitter.com/tRGar20VEz — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) February 4, 2019

If you have to drive in it, please take precautions:

PLEASE stay home if you can! If you can’t, here are some tips if you feel your vehicle starting to lose traction...

❄️Let off the gas

❄️Steer the direction you want your car to go

❄️Wait for your vehicle to gain traction

❄️GENTLY apply acceleration #ButForReal #StayHome — Trooper Johnna Batiste (@wspd1pio) February 4, 2019

Between Seattle and Portland...

Rain will continue to transition to snow through the evening, with the potential for areas of heavier snow at times, through Monday morning. Please use caution if traveling and give yourself extra time to get to your destination as roads may become slick. #wawx #orwx pic.twitter.com/WpjkLe7Crq — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 3, 2019

A lot of flights cancelled at SeaTac: