Puget Sound Snow Day Updates

February 4, 2019
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee
Wolf Blog

Brrrrrrr... it's cold out there! It's officially a Snow Day in the Puget Sound! Hopefully you're one of the lucky ones who gets to work from home or just not go in at all. The commute to work for me was dicy and had me very scared, but I made it safely. If you don't have to drive, stay  home and off the roads. 

Here's a link to all the school closures: 

Here's how much snow everyone got last night!! 

We hope you are reading  this at home in your pee jays too! 

Awww, the babies love it! 

Woooops, be safe out there North End! 

If you have to drive in it, please take precautions: 

Between Seattle and Portland... 

A lot of flights cancelled at SeaTac:

snow day
Seattle
school closures
traffic
Deanna Lee

