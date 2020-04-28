Quarantine Day 48... We Discover "Hillbilly Gatorade"

48 days in quarantine, and you begin to get pretty creative with whatever is left in the cubbard. Let's face it... most of us have pickles, some barbeque sauce and if you're like us you always have some cold Coors Light.

So let's talk about a recipe I came across online, and it's called Hillbilly Gatorade. Super easy...super redneck, and well we're all in!

Hillbilly Gatorade

1/2 oz of your favorite BBQ sauce

1 1/2 oz of your favorite pickle juice

12 oz of cold Coors Light

Yup, that's it!

Maybe splash or four of vodka wouldn't hurt...

Garnish however you want. Cheers, y’all.