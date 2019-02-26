Raise Up Your Red Solo Cup...Luke Combs Just Made History!

Raise em' up! Luke Combs has done it! He has made country music history and done something no. other. artist. has. done. EVER!

Luke Combs is the first artist in country music history whose first five single have hit the top of the charts! Like we keep talking with exclamation points, but it's serioiusly that big of a deal!

Luke got to celebrate this huge milestone with a few friends last night.

Here's the songs that made it possible for Luke to make country music history:

"Hurricane" (No. 1 for 2 wks) "When It Rains It Pours" (2 wks) "One Number Away" (1 wk) "She Got The Best of Me" (4 wks) "Beautiful Crazy" (1 wk and counting)

We smell another number one on the way...

Luke Combs | Must’ve Never Met You pic.twitter.com/sT9kS6goPb — Country Music Videos (@_CountryVideos) November 25, 2018

Not only is Luke Combs' professional life on fire, he's also engaged to Nicole and planning a wedding. Look at these two on the Grammy red carpet.

laughing bc we were between @iamcardib & Hennessy and the entire place was wilddd ---- #GrammyAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/idR54tW8IN — NICOLE HOCKING ✨ (@nicohocking) February 11, 2019

And backstage at one of his shows....

Now, we've just gotta get Luke back for a show here in Seattle! Don't think we've forgotten about how the #WolfpackWantsOurLukeBack!

Congratulations to Luke Combs and his 5 number one singles! Keep em' comin' and we'll keep raising a red solo cup to enjoy em'!