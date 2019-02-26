Raise Up Your Red Solo Cup...Luke Combs Just Made History!
Raise em' up! Luke Combs has done it! He has made country music history and done something no. other. artist. has. done. EVER!
Luke Combs is the first artist in country music history whose first five single have hit the top of the charts! Like we keep talking with exclamation points, but it's serioiusly that big of a deal!
Luke got to celebrate this huge milestone with a few friends last night.
How I feel about 5 number one songs in a row!!!!! There are so many people to thank. First off the fans, the bootleggers, thank you for believing in me and showing your support song after song and show after show you are what keeps me motivated to move forward and without you none of this is possible. My co-writers on this one, @rowdyrob74 and @wyatt.durrette thanks for being great friends and believers in me and this song. My awesome management team of @justkappy and @machenlynn for all the work and time put in. My @sonynashville family for going to war for me everyday to get these songs heard. All the wonderful people at country radio for believing in an underdog and playing his songs for people to hear, and last but certainly not least my beautiful fiancé @nicohocking for inspiring me to write this song, for loving me through all of life’s ups and downs, and for being my rock when I fall down. I love you baby. --: @davidbergman
Here's the songs that made it possible for Luke to make country music history:
"Hurricane" (No. 1 for 2 wks) "When It Rains It Pours" (2 wks) "One Number Away" (1 wk) "She Got The Best of Me" (4 wks) "Beautiful Crazy" (1 wk and counting)
We smell another number one on the way...
Luke Combs | Must’ve Never Met You pic.twitter.com/sT9kS6goPb— Country Music Videos (@_CountryVideos) November 25, 2018
Not only is Luke Combs' professional life on fire, he's also engaged to Nicole and planning a wedding. Look at these two on the Grammy red carpet.
laughing bc we were between @iamcardib & Hennessy and the entire place was wilddd ---- #GrammyAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/idR54tW8IN— NICOLE HOCKING ✨ (@nicohocking) February 11, 2019
And backstage at one of his shows....
Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour: Weekend No. 3 - Greenville, Knoxville and Evansville Photos: @davidbergman
Now, we've just gotta get Luke back for a show here in Seattle! Don't think we've forgotten about how the #WolfpackWantsOurLukeBack!
Congratulations to Luke Combs and his 5 number one singles! Keep em' comin' and we'll keep raising a red solo cup to enjoy em'!