Rascal Flatts Calling Quits...Nooooo!
Twenty years we've been lovin', leavin', and cryin' to Rascal Flatts! Two decades of hit after hit and one amazing tour after another.
Now Rascal Flatts appeared on CBS This Morning to share with their fans and the world that they are calling it quits.
JUST IN: Country music superstars @RascalFlatts just revealed they are going on a “farewell tour” and then taking a break after 20 years on the road. pic.twitter.com/XBntnNxhVX— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 7, 2020
"In twenty years, we haven't had a break", Rascal Flatts said. "It's hard to outdo the tour you did the previous year, year after year".
You can catch them one last time on their "Life is a Highway Farewell Tour".
When we started out 20 years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places and gifts we would encounter. As we head out on the Rascal Flatts Farewell - Life is A Highway Tour, there is no sadness. Just new chapters, new journeys, and new beginnings. This year, and this tour, is all about YOU. Register for first access to tickets and leave a Flatts memory on the fan wall at the link in bio.
Rascal Flatts has given us some of my all time favorite country songs over the past two decades. Which one is your favorite?
Here's one of mine, and it's very aprapos.