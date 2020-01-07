Rascal Flatts Calling Quits...Nooooo!

January 7, 2020
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee

USA TODAY

Categories: 
Wolf Blog

Twenty years we've been lovin', leavin', and cryin' to Rascal Flatts! Two decades of hit after hit and one amazing tour after another. 

Now Rascal Flatts appeared on CBS This Morning to share with their fans and the world that they are calling it quits. 

"In twenty years, we haven't had a break", Rascal Flatts said. "It's hard to outdo the tour you did the previous year, year after year". 

You can catch them one last time on their "Life is a Highway Farewell Tour". 

When we started out 20 years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places and gifts we would encounter. As we head out on the Rascal Flatts Farewell - Life is A Highway Tour, there is no sadness. Just new chapters, new journeys, and new beginnings. This year, and this tour, is all about YOU. Register for first access to tickets and leave a Flatts memory on the fan wall at the link in bio.

A post shared by Rascal Flatts (@rascalflatts) on

Rascal Flatts has given us some of my all time favorite country songs over the past two decades. Which one is your favorite? 

Here's one of mine, and it's very aprapos. 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags: 
Rascal Flatts
Farewell Tour
Calling it quits
Life is a Highway

Recent Podcast Audio
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Tuesday January 7th, 2019 Share Your Salary
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Monday January 6th, 2020 Share Your Salary
Motorcycle Mechanic Lewis - Thursday December 19th, 2019 Share Your Salary
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Wednesday December 18th, 2019 Share Your Salary
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Tuesday December 17th, 2019 Share Your Salary
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Monday December 16th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
View More Episodes