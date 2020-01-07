Rascal Flatts Calling Quits...Nooooo!

Twenty years we've been lovin', leavin', and cryin' to Rascal Flatts! Two decades of hit after hit and one amazing tour after another.

Now Rascal Flatts appeared on CBS This Morning to share with their fans and the world that they are calling it quits.

JUST IN: Country music superstars @RascalFlatts just revealed they are going on a “farewell tour” and then taking a break after 20 years on the road. pic.twitter.com/XBntnNxhVX — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 7, 2020

"In twenty years, we haven't had a break", Rascal Flatts said. "It's hard to outdo the tour you did the previous year, year after year".

You can catch them one last time on their "Life is a Highway Farewell Tour".

Rascal Flatts has given us some of my all time favorite country songs over the past two decades. Which one is your favorite?

Here's one of mine, and it's very aprapos.