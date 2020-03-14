Reba McEntire's Mom Has Passed at 93

Reba McEntire shared on her social media earlier today (Saturday, March 14th) the heartbreaking news that her mother, Jacqueline McEntire, passed at the age of 93 from cancer.

Reba posted several photos of her late mother with the memoriam card featuring her date of birth and death date alongside a heartfelt message about her impact on not just the country star's life, but of her family's and their friends. Our thoughts and prayers ar with Reba McEntire and her family.