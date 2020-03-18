Russell Wilson and Ciara Donating 1 Million Meals to Seattle During Covid-19

Just one more reason why Russell Wilson and Ciara are two of the most beloved neighbors in Seattle. They have teamed up with local food bank to help those in Seattle who need it most as the COVID-19 virus spreads across the country.

They have partnered with Feeding America to donate one million meals to needy Seattle families.

"This coronavirus is changing the world minute by minute, second by second. People are losing loved ones -- the elderly and the young and people in between. People are losing jobs. What we've decided to do is partner up with our local food bank in Seattle", Russell Wilson said. Ciara adds, "We want to encourage everyone out there to join us, big or small, in any way that you can. Everything we do together makes a difference. Together we will conquer this tough time to together."