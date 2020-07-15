Safe Start Reopening Paused for Washington

Governor Inslee has extended Washington states's phased restart approach through at least July 28th.

"COVID-19 is continuing to spread in Washington. Counties will pause in their current phases until it's responsible to resume reopening", Governor Inslee said in a tweet. This decision comes as confirmed cases of the coronavirus climb around the state. Washington state has had a "steady increase" in cases, and if the increases continue in this direction he may have to roll back parts of the gradual reopening made in recent months since the pandemic peaked here.