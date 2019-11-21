Sam Hunt Arrested for DUI in Nashville After Driving Wrong-Way on Road

Sam Hunt was arrested in Nashville on suspected DUI and booked into Nashville jail early this morning.

Nashville police say Sam Hunt was booked into Metro Jail at 6 a.m Thursday morning. He's charged with DUI and open container. Sam Hunt bonded out at 9 am.

WATCH: Country star Sam Hunt leaves jail after being arrested for DUI in East Nashville.https://t.co/Ajlsb1WNC8 pic.twitter.com/O7C9zno9aA — Nickelle Smith (@NickelleReports) November 21, 2019

A BOLO alert was put out by police for a driver traveling south in the northbound lanes of Ellington Parkway.

Officers then caught up with a vehicle matching the BOLO description as it was turning onto Gallatin Avenue. Police reported the driver had difficulty staying in the lane and crossed the center line several times before a traffic stop was initiated.

Police said the driver had bloodshot watery eyes and smelled of alcohol. The driver had difficulty getting his ID and instead handed over a credit card and passport while his license was on his lap. Police say Hunt was the only person in the vehicle and admitted to consuming alcohol "recently." Sam Hunt consented to a sobriety test, which police said he showed numerous signs of impairment. He also consented to a breathalyzer test, which came back a .173, more than twice the legal limit. The field sobriety test was captured on dash cam video.

Police said two empty beers were found in the vehicle beside Hunt.

Sam Hunt was bonded out of jail just after 9 a.m.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Sam Hunt and his family. We hope he gets the help he needs.