Sam Hunt "Southside" Album is HERE! Stream NOW!

April 3, 2020
DeAnna Lee
Take that coronavirus!! Sam Hunt's long awaited album "Southside" dropped today! AND... it was worth the wait! 

Sam Hunt tweeted that "Southside" is homemade, and you can hear the emotion in every song. 

You can stream the enhanced album with commentary from Sam Hunt describing each song HERE! 

