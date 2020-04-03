Sam Hunt "Southside" Album is HERE! Stream NOW!

Take that coronavirus!! Sam Hunt's long awaited album "Southside" dropped today! AND... it was worth the wait!

Sam Hunt tweeted that "Southside" is homemade, and you can hear the emotion in every song.

Southside is out today! It’s not fancy but it’s handmade. I hope y’all enjoy it. To everyone who has supported me and my band and crew over these last 5 and half years, thank you--. Can’t wait to see you on the road! pic.twitter.com/peSaUpNPuk — Sam Hunt (@SamHuntMusic) April 3, 2020

You can stream the enhanced album with commentary from Sam Hunt describing each song HERE!