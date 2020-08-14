Seahawk Rookie Cut for Sneaking Woman into Team Hotel

You can make this stuff up. A rookie blew his shot at making the Seahawks roster for breaking the rules about bringing in outside people into the team camp.

Seahawks cornerback Kemah Siverand from Oklahoma State was cut after being "caught on video trying to sneak a female visitor into the team hotel". He tried dressing a woman up as a Seahawk player to get past video. This rookie mistake is a blatant violation of NFL COVID-19 policy

The #Seahawks cut rookie CB Kemah Siverand this week after he was caught on video trying to sneak a female visitor into the team hotel, per sources.



Clear message on the responsibility everyone has in the NFL’s COVID-19 world: Put the team at risk, suffer the consequences. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 13, 2020

Rumor is that he lost out on about $600,000 pay day playing CB for the Hawks, and most likely no other team will pick him up. The coaches will see this as bad decision making and not want to risk their teams during a pandemic when strong safety measures are being taken by all NFL teams.