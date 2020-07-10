Seahawks Season Ticket Holder Refund Options

July 10, 2020
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee
Stephen Brashear / Stringer

Stephen Brashear / Stringer/ Getty

Categories: 
Wolf Blog

Seattle Seahawks are giving season ticket holders a few options in case the season doesn't work out. They emailed a few options to the ticket holders on Thursday, July 9th. 

If you are a season ticket holder, these are your refund options: 

  • Full refund
  • Get credit for 2021 season
  • Keep credit for this year- get priority for ticket options if seats moved due to stadium safety guidelines 

Have you decided what you are planning to do ahead of the 2020 season? 

 

 

 

 

Tags: 
seattle seahawks
season tickets
refund
2020 season
NFL

Recent Podcast Audio
Share Your Salary - Alzheimer Community Director of Nursing Jessica - 7-2-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Universal Care Nurse Shantel - 7-1-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Underwater Welder Dillon - 6-30-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Garbage Truck Diesel Mechanic Dean - 6-29-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Elevator Mechanic Chris - 6-26-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Car Salesman Forrest - 6-25-20 Share Your Salary
View More Episodes