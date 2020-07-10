Seahawks Season Ticket Holder Refund Options

Seattle Seahawks are giving season ticket holders a few options in case the season doesn't work out. They emailed a few options to the ticket holders on Thursday, July 9th.

If you are a season ticket holder, these are your refund options:

Full refund

Get credit for 2021 season

Keep credit for this year- get priority for ticket options if seats moved due to stadium safety guidelines

Seahawks have become the latest NFL team to offer season ticket holders to either get a refund for the 2020 season or keep the credit on account for 2021 renewal. E-mail sent to season-ticket holders earlier today.

