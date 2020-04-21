Seahawks Throwing Fans a 3-Day Virtual Party for 2020 NFL Draft

April 21, 2020
DeAnna Lee
Otto Greule Jr / Stringer/ Getty

The Seattle Seahawks are throwing us a 3-day virtual party for the 2020 NFL draft! 

The party starts Thursday at 4 pm, Friday at 3 pm, and Saturday at 8 am. Each party lasts for one hour, and they'll feature celebrity appearances from Matt Hasselback, K.J. Wright and others. 

CLICK HERE to watch! 

 

