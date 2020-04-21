Seahawks Throwing Fans a 3-Day Virtual Party for 2020 NFL Draft
April 21, 2020
The Seattle Seahawks are throwing us a 3-day virtual party for the 2020 NFL draft!
The party starts Thursday at 4 pm, Friday at 3 pm, and Saturday at 8 am. Each party lasts for one hour, and they'll feature celebrity appearances from Matt Hasselback, K.J. Wright and others.
CLICK HERE to watch!
Prior to each of the three days of the draft, April 23-25, we'll be live streaming an interactive show with lots of special guests and fun surprises.
