Seattle Kraken? It Could Be The New NHL Team Name!

Rumors are flying about the name for Seattle's new NHL expansion team.

According to sports editor John Hoven, the NHL's newest expansion team is leaning towards calling themselves the Seattle Kraken. However, the team says they are still in the process of choosing a final name.

This is the official word from the NHL about Seattle's hockey team's name.

While we’re aware of some fishy rumors surrounding our team name, please rest assured we’re doing our due diligence by scouring the depths of the ocean, the tallest mountains, and the densest parts of the forest to find the right name for our great, green city. — NHL Seattle (@NHLSeattle_) January 29, 2020

If you're going, what the heck is a kraken? It's a mythical sea creature that looks kinda a really angry octopus.

Release the #kraken A post shared by Adrian Bev Bebbington (@adrianbebbington) on Jan 29, 2020 at 9:47pm PST

Some are saying this might even be the logo!

Here's another idea...

So what do you think? It Kraken a good name?!! It's kinda fun to say, "Release the Kraken"!!!

