Seattle Kraken? It Could Be The New NHL Team Name!

January 30, 2020
Rumors are flying about the name for Seattle's new NHL expansion team. 

According to sports editor John Hoven, the NHL's newest expansion team is leaning towards calling themselves the Seattle Kraken. However, the team says they are still in the process of choosing a final name.

This is the official word from the NHL about Seattle's hockey team's name. 

If you're going, what the heck is a kraken? It's a mythical sea creature that looks kinda a really angry octopus. 

 

Release the #kraken

A post shared by Adrian Bev Bebbington (@adrianbebbington) on

Some are saying this might even be the logo! 

The name of the Seattle franchise is KRAKEN. Do you like it or not? • • • #kraken #nhl #nhlseattle #nhl20 #nhl32 #seattle #seattlekraken

A post shared by NHL 32:nd team (@seattle_nhl.nr.32) on

Here's another idea... 

YES! YES; A THOUSAND TIMES!!! #NHL #seattle #kraken #hockey

A post shared by Michael Neidl IV (@great_white_bite) on

So what do you think? It Kraken a good name?!! It's kinda fun to say, "Release the Kraken"!!! 

