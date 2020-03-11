Seattle Public Schools Will Close For Coronavirus Concerns

March 11, 2020
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee
It was announced Wednesday that Seattle public schools will officially close for two weeks because of coronavirus concerns. 

This closure goes into effect Thursday, March 12, 2020.

In an email sent out to administrators the closure should be treated as if they were going on "spring break."  

This announcement comes after Gov. Jay Inslee suggested that schools should be making closure plans, in light of his restrictions on gatherings of over 250 in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties.

