SEC Football is Back! Check Out Their 10 Game Schedule
August 18, 2020
Nothing is going to come between southern peeps and their SEC football; not even the 'rona!
The SEC released their Week 1 schedule, and just as with any season in the SEC the matchups are tough especially for the unranked teams.
-- WEEK 1 IN THE SEC -- pic.twitter.com/Fn85XUvsih— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) August 17, 2020
Four SEC team are ranked in the Top 10 according to a preseason coaches poll including Alabama, Georgia, LSU, and Florida.
Big Ten and Pac-12 have postponed their seasons due to the pandemic. Meanwhile, the SEC has settled on a 10-game, league-only schedule, along with two additional cross-divisional games.
The season kicks off on September 26th. The entire schedule will be announced soon on the SEC Network.