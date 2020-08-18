SEC Football is Back! Check Out Their 10 Game Schedule

August 18, 2020
Nothing is going to come between southern peeps and their SEC football; not even the 'rona! 

The SEC released their Week 1 schedule, and just as with any season in the SEC the matchups are tough especially for the unranked teams. 

 

Four SEC team are ranked in the Top 10 according to a preseason coaches poll including Alabama, Georgia, LSU, and Florida. 

Big Ten and Pac-12 have postponed their seasons due to the pandemic. Meanwhile, the SEC has settled on a 10-game, league-only schedule, along with two additional cross-divisional games.

The season kicks off on September 26th. The entire schedule will be announced soon on the SEC Network.

