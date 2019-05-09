See What's in the New Space Needle Time Capsule

And... Add Six Items Yourself

May 9, 2019
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee

Dan Callister / Stringer/ Getty

The Space Needle is sealing up a new time capsule and have put the first few items inside. But they want you to contribute six more items before it is sealed. 

The Space Needle will open the time capsule in 2062. They've already put these items inside: 

  •  Set of Forever Stamps - What will they be worth? Will we even use stamps in 2062?
  • Single Share of Amazon stock - What will it be worth? Could you buy a Seattle house with it? 
  • Secret prediction of how many Championships the Seahawks will win by 2062 - Go Hawks! 
  • Signed Pearl Jam poster with special messages from Eddie Veder 
  • Twinkies - HA! Will they last 43 years? 

Now the Space Needle is asking YOU! 

Here's a look at what's already in the time capsule: 

There's room for more things! What would  you put  in  it? 

We thought the Forever Stamp was a great choice! 

Plus, we really need to get  up and see the new renovations! That floor is soooo cool! 

Tell us what you think! What items would you put in the Space Needle time capsule? 

 

