She's Here! Thomas Rhett & Lauren Share Photos of 3rd Baby Girl
Thomas Rhett and his wife Luaren got an early Valentine's Day present with the birth of their third daughter, Lennon Love Akins!
Look at all that hair!
Lennon Love Akins was born at 8:30 AM on February 10th! It was such a joy to watch this little angel be brought into the world. My wife is just incredible through the entire birth---- watching our kids meet Lennon for the first time was probably the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen in my whole life! Ada James and Willa Gray are going to be the best big sisters on the planet. The Lord is so good and I’m so grateful for my beautiful growing family!! Y’all pray for us as we switch from man on man defense to zone--
And her sister holding her... I'm not crying, you're crying!
Our early Valentine baby was born yesterday, February 10th and her sisters couldn’t be happier to finally get to kiss her little face -- Lennon Love Akins -- 9lbs 2oz of lovveeee with lots of dark hair and blue eyes -- we could not be more in love ------
She's just precious and 9lbs. and 2 oz of "love"!
Congratulations to Thomas and Lauren and their beautiful growing family!