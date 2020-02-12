She's Here! Thomas Rhett & Lauren Share Photos of 3rd Baby Girl

February 12, 2020
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee
Emma McIntyre / Staff

Emma McIntyre / Staff/ Getty

Categories: 
Wolf Blog

Thomas Rhett and his wife Luaren got an early Valentine's Day present with the birth of their third daughter, Lennon Love Akins! 

Look at all that hair! 

Lennon Love Akins was born at 8:30 AM on February 10th! It was such a joy to watch this little angel be brought into the world. My wife is just incredible through the entire birth---- watching our kids meet Lennon for the first time was probably the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen in my whole life! Ada James and Willa Gray are going to be the best big sisters on the planet. The Lord is so good and I’m so grateful for my beautiful growing family!! Y’all pray for us as we switch from man on man defense to zone--

A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on

And her sister holding her... I'm not crying, you're crying! 

Our early Valentine baby was born yesterday, February 10th and her sisters couldn’t be happier to finally get to kiss her little face -- Lennon Love Akins -- 9lbs 2oz of lovveeee with lots of dark hair and blue eyes -- we could not be more in love ------

A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on

She's just precious and 9lbs. and 2 oz of "love"! 

my WHOLE heart ------

A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on

Congratulations to Thomas and Lauren and their beautiful growing family! 

Tags: 
Thomas Rhett
Lauren Akins
Lennon Love
baby
Girl Valentines

Recent Podcast Audio
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Wednesday February 12th, 2020 Share Your Salary
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Tuesday February 11th, 2020 Share Your Salary
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Monday February 10th, 2020 Share Your Salary
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Friday February 7th, 2020 Share Your Salary
Live. Love. Dance!
Live Love Dance! Shares Sophie Nelson Of Das Biest Project Live. Love. Dance!
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Thursday February 6th, 2020 Share Your Salary
View More Episodes