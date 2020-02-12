She's Here! Thomas Rhett & Lauren Share Photos of 3rd Baby Girl

Thomas Rhett and his wife Luaren got an early Valentine's Day present with the birth of their third daughter, Lennon Love Akins!

Look at all that hair!

And her sister holding her... I'm not crying, you're crying!

She's just precious and 9lbs. and 2 oz of "love"!

my WHOLE heart ------ A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on Feb 11, 2020 at 8:27pm PST

Congratulations to Thomas and Lauren and their beautiful growing family!