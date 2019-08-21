Shirtless Summer for Throwdown 19's Chase Rice... No Complaints Here!
Hey look, we get it! It's summertime, and Chase Rice lives in the south. It's H O T! So of course you're going to take your shirt off from time to time.
Chase Rice has been taking this to a whole new level, and we ain't mad about it. Let's enjoy Chase's shirtless summer... then dream about how in ELEVEN days he'll be on the Throwdown stage. Is it too much to wish he'll be shirtless?!!
If your days better than mine God bless ya. Happy Sunday y’all, cheers---- --:@codycannon
Love a man who has a dog!
We wouldn't mind tossing back a few cold Coors Lights with you Chase!
Chests and Guitars! It could be a working title for a new Chase song...
Keep em' coming Chase!
Yup Yup!
Totally agree!
Oh yeah!
Went over for what was supposed to be two days to celebrate with my favorite football club in the world. Ended up watching 4 sunrises in a row, randomly ended up in Paris, missed my flight from London to Nashville, somehow spent a day in Copenhagen Denmark, got kicked out of a castle and now, I’m finally home. What an epic week! This Alex Ovechkin style celebration of my first number 1 song is officially over. Finally back to work. Chicago, let’s sing some songs tonight. So good to be home. ----
Good gravy as if it couldn't get any "steamier"....
And who doesn't love a good shirtless in front of the bus photo?
You're just as good with your shirt on Chase, but I think you know what we prefer! See you at Throwdown!
Bout damn time for some new music. Worldwide Deluxe coming 3/1. A couple different versions of "Eyes On You" and "On Tonight", then some new stuff. My folks over in the UK, got something special for y'all on here too, just in time for C2C ----