Shirtless Summer for Throwdown 19's Chase Rice... No Complaints Here!

Hey look, we get it! It's summertime, and Chase Rice lives in the south. It's H O T! So of course you're going to take your shirt off from time to time.

Chase Rice has been taking this to a whole new level, and we ain't mad about it. Let's enjoy Chase's shirtless summer... then dream about how in ELEVEN days he'll be on the Throwdown stage. Is it too much to wish he'll be shirtless?!!

Love a man who has a dog!

We wouldn't mind tossing back a few cold Coors Lights with you Chase!

Chests and Guitars! It could be a working title for a new Chase song...

Keep em' coming Chase!

Yup Yup!

Totally agree!

Oh yeah!

Good gravy as if it couldn't get any "steamier"....

And who doesn't love a good shirtless in front of the bus photo?

You're just as good with your shirt on Chase, but I think you know what we prefer! See you at Throwdown!