South Sound Charity 5K Honoring Fallen Officer Moreno

If you're in the South Sound, come have a cold beer with us tomorrow at the South Sound Charity 5k at Half Lion Public House in Kent with live entertainment from Aaron Crawford, DeAnna Lee, and the Boot Boogie Babes! All money raised honors fallen Kent police Officer Diego Moreno.

Sign up here: SouthSoundCharityRun.com

Half Lion Public House is hosting the event, and it's right on the golf course at 2019 W Meeker St, Kent, WA 98032!

The 5k is presented by the Kent Police Foundation & Half Lion Brewery with a charity 5K & Kids Dash to and from The Half Lion Public House. This years benefit will go towards funds for the Officer Diego Moreno WSU Scholarship Award. Owner of Half Lion and the Chief of Police in Kent met with DeAnna Lee to share about event on 100.7 The Wolf public affairs weekend show.

There's a 0.0k for those who don't like to run! They can just enjoy a cold beer and watch the runners!

Plus live music from our favorite local artist Aaron Crawford at 10:30 am!

The Boot Boogie Babes, Boot Girls, and Boot Chicks kick things off at 10 am!

See you in Kent tomorrow!