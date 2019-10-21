Space Needle Is Sealing Up Time Capsule to Be Opened 2062

October 21, 2019
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee

Dan Callister / Stringer/ Getty

The Space Needle is sealing up a new time capsule with over 100 items inside. 

The Space Needle will open the time capsule in 2062 on their 100th anniversary. These are some of the items going inside:  

  •  Set of Forever Stamps - What will they be worth? Will we even use stamps in 2062?
  • Single Share of Amazon stock - What will it be worth? Could you buy a Seattle house with it? 
  • Secret prediction of how many Championships the Seahawks will win by 2062 - Go Hawks! 
  • Signed Pearl Jam poster with special messages from Eddie Veder 
  • Twinkies - HA! Will they last 43 years? 
  • A Special bottle of Washington wine
  • Potential names for Seattle's NHL hockey team

The Space Needle spent all summer asking you what to put inside: 

Here's a look at some of the items chosen. 

There's room for more things! What would you put in it? 

We thought the Forever Stamp was a great choice! 

Plus, we really need to get  up and see the new renovations! That floor is soooo cool! 

Tell us what you think! What items would you put in the Space Needle time capsule? 

 

