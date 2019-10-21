Space Needle Is Sealing Up Time Capsule to Be Opened 2062

StickerYou.com

The Space Needle is sealing up a new time capsule with over 100 items inside.

The Space Needle will open the time capsule in 2062 on their 100th anniversary. These are some of the items going inside:

Set of Forever Stamps - What will they be worth? Will we even use stamps in 2062?

Single Share of Amazon stock - What will it be worth? Could you buy a Seattle house with it?

Secret prediction of how many Championships the Seahawks will win by 2062 - Go Hawks!

Signed Pearl Jam poster with special messages from Eddie Veder

Twinkies - HA! Will they last 43 years?

A Special bottle of Washington wine

Potential names for Seattle's NHL hockey team

The Space Needle spent all summer asking you what to put inside:

What would you put in our 2062 time capsule to be opened 43 years from now on the Space Needle’s 100th anniversary? -- #seeyouin2062 — Space Needle (@space_needle) May 9, 2019

Here's a look at some of the items chosen.

Here are the first 5 items that are going in the new Space Needle time capsule that will not be opened until 2062! #komonews pic.twitter.com/HjBhwVmUcw — Theron Zahn (@TheronZahnKOMO) May 9, 2019

There's room for more things! What would you put in it?

We thought the Forever Stamp was a great choice!

The first item for our 2062 time capsule is unveiled! -- @USPS forever stamps. Will we will use stamps? Will there be snail mail? Join us with the #seeyouin2062 to voice your predictions for the future, 43 years from now. ••• --: @Vote4Jose pic.twitter.com/jusaYCp6xq — Space Needle (@space_needle) May 9, 2019

Plus, we really need to get up and see the new renovations! That floor is soooo cool!

The new glass floors at the @space_needle give a whole new perspective to taking a walk around the needle. pic.twitter.com/VFP69iuqyS — KING5 Photog Jim (@King5unit9) May 9, 2019

Tell us what you think! What items would you put in the Space Needle time capsule?

