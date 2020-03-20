SQUEAK! We Can Now Watch Jane Austen's "Emma" On Demand

March 20, 2020
DeAnna Lee
Jon Kopaloff / Stringer/ Getty

Have you heard the choicest piece of gossip? Jane Austen’s "Emma" is now available at home on demand! SQUEAK! 

So now we can watch a movie adaptation of our favorite Jane Austen novel while sitting in our favorite chairs while snacking on our favorite snacks!

 

 

