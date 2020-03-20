SQUEAK! We Can Now Watch Jane Austen's "Emma" On Demand
Have you heard the choicest piece of gossip? Jane Austen’s "Emma" is now available at home on demand! SQUEAK!
So now we can watch a movie adaptation of our favorite Jane Austen novel while sitting in our favorite chairs while snacking on our favorite snacks!
Get a closer look at the exquisite world of #EMMA’s Highbury. In theaters and at home on demand starting this Friday. pic.twitter.com/4McluBuMGG— EMMA. (@emmamovie) March 18, 2020