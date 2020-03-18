Stop Panic Buying! Here's a List of Essentials To Get at the Grocery

We've all done it! We begin to panic, and now we have 14 packs of toiler paper stashed all over the house while we are social distancing. There's no indication of shortages of supplies, so we are encouraged to buy just what we need.

Here's a list of essential items you can get at the grocery that will set you up for sucess at home and not break your budget:

Beans & legumes - They are shelf stable, and you can use them in all sorts of dishes like salads and soups, chili, stew. Plus they are a great source of fiber.

Canned tuna and salmon - Great for omega 3 acids

Nut butters - Peanut butter, almond butter, and they go great with crackers and apples. They go with almost every meal breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Whole wheat pasta, qunioa, brown rice - Shelf stable and nutrient rich side dish or add veggies and make as your main.

Steel cut oats and eggs - These oats can be savory or sweet. Eggs have a much longer shelf life than most refrigerated items.

Now for snacks:

Dried fruit, nuts, popcorn, and chocolate - put them together and make a trailmix

Plant based milk and water

Buy fresh foods and freeze them - fresh meat, fish, deli meats, bread

Get frozen fruit and veggies

