Stream Jon Pardi's "Heartache Medication" NOW!
September 26, 2019
Jon Pardi's new album is unapologetically country! Fiddles, steel guitars, whispers of George Strait take you through 14 tracks of pure solid gold country music on "Heartache Medication".
Who’s ready for some new music!!! #cheers! @wrangler @besthatstore @americanhatco
Heartache Medication won't be released until midnight Friday, September 26th. You can get your first listen right NOW! Go on crank this honky-tonk ride up!
