Study Says Sooner You Put Up Christmas Decorations; Happier You'll Be in 2020

Let's face it... we could all use a little more happy in 2020. A new study suggests the earlier you put up your Christmas decorations the happier you'll be.

Let's not get ahead of ourselves, because the study also suggests that listening to Christmas music too early is bad for your health, but decorating too early is good for you!

Here's the logic...

According to a study from clinical psychologist Linda Blair, the constant barrage of Christmas tunes too early in the season forces people to remember all the things they have to do before the holiday and they get stressed out the entire holiday season. Let's be honest. Do you really want to hear Jingle Bells in August? Not really.

But according to another study from psychotherapist Amy Morin, decorating puts you in a better mood.

“When you’re putting up decorations, you’re thinking of happier times, times with family and friends and family traditions you engaged in,” Amy told ABC News. “Thinking of those happy memories stirs up happy feelings.”

But only does it make you happier, it makes you a better person.

“Altruism increases in the month of December and as people start to give more and donate more, it makes them happy.”

Why not?! Let's do it. Put up the Christmas lights in August... it couldn't hurt on the happy happy scale right?!

Merry Christmas from the Wolf!