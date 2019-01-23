Super Bowl Snack Ideas: We'll Have What Luke Bryan is Having

Ok, so the Seahawks are not in the big dance and most of us are not that excited about seeing the Pats back again... but let's be honest; we're gonna watch the Super Bowl. When we do, we're gonna need some snack ideas.

Luke Bryan will be watching the Super Bowl with his family, and he his favorite snack may surprise you. It's simple, classic, and seriously yummy and easy to make!

Frito Pie!

A block of Velveta cheese, one can of rotel, a can of chili and a big bag of fritos. Melt it all together and enjoy the decliciousness before the heartburn sets in! YUM!

Seriously, who doesn't love Fritos?!!!

As long as Luke Bryan is rooting for the Rams, it's all good! Now we're off to make a Frito Pie!