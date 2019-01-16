Taco Bell is Goin' Vegetarian

January 16, 2019
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee
Categories: 
Wolf Blog

Taco Bell always satisfies our late night munchie cravings. But do those cravings include Taco Bell drive-thru order full of vegetarian items??? Maybe! Taco Bell is about to present a vegetarian menu. 

When you take your Taco Bell to go.

A post shared by Taco Bell (@tacobell) on

It's coming later this year, so you have time to wrap your head around  this new concept for Taco Bell. But things like a Power Menu Veggie Bowl sound pretty tasty. 

Today was a long and busy day PLUS the husband requested it... so we had Taco Bell for dinner. ----‍♀️ - However, I did stay Keto! I got the power mind bowl with no rice and beans, extra lettuce and double meat. It was delicious! My Taco Bell did mess up and I was given rice and beans, which is no big deal since I didn’t eat them anyway. ---- - #noshamelifehappens ---- - - #Keto #ketosis #ketogenic #ketojourney #ketoweightloss #ketoweightlossjourney #weightloss #weightlossjourney #momsofketo #momsonketo #fattofit #fattofitmom #ketolife #ketoattacobell #tacobell #powermenubowl #tacobellpowermenubowl

A post shared by Jona Marie Welsh (@ketothewelshway) on

What about a Power Menu Burrito? 

Did you know that @__taco_bell__ has a #vegetarian menu? I failed to cook today and need something quick- hence the Veggie Power Bowl for #dinner- Black Beans, Rice, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Guacamole, and Pico De gallo (added) onions. Super delish and filling! . . #vegetarian #tacobellvegetarian #naturallylupie #lupiechick #blackbeans #rice #picodegallo #guacamole #whiteonions #lettuce #mildcheddar #fireroastedtomatoes

A post shared by The Lupie Chick Project™ (@naturally_lupie) on

Will you be ordering off the Taco Bell Vegetarian Menu? Here's a sneak peak! 

https://www.tacobell.com/food/vegetarian

 

Tags: 
Taco Bell
Vegetarian
Deanna Lee
deanna lee dance

Recent Podcast Audio
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Wednesday January 16th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Tuesday January 15th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Monday January 14th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Friday January 11th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Thursday January 10th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Wednesday January 9th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
View More Episodes