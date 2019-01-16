Taco Bell is Goin' Vegetarian

Taco Bell always satisfies our late night munchie cravings. But do those cravings include Taco Bell drive-thru order full of vegetarian items??? Maybe! Taco Bell is about to present a vegetarian menu.

It's coming later this year, so you have time to wrap your head around this new concept for Taco Bell. But things like a Power Menu Veggie Bowl sound pretty tasty.

What about a Power Menu Burrito?

Will you be ordering off the Taco Bell Vegetarian Menu? Here's a sneak peak!

https://www.tacobell.com/food/vegetarian