Tacoma School District Options for Kids Returning to School

The parents get to decide how their children return to school in the fall. Tacoma School District is giving parents two options.

Students can continue virtual learning, which is similar to how they ended the school year after Gov. Jay Inslee ordered schools to close March 13. Hybrid model that combines classroom learning with distance learning

These precautions will also be put into place:

Elementary students would attend class two to three days a week. Middle and high school students, who don't require as much hands-on learning, would be in class one to two days a week.

On distance learning days, students would do school work at home and turn it in when they return to class.

Face coverings will be required for everyone at school. The district is asking parents to practice long-term mask-wearing with their kids this summer.

Class sizes will be smaller and everyone will sit at least 6 feet apart.

Teaching 30,000 students this way is uncharted territory. Tacoma Public Schools has until Sept. 9 to sort it out.