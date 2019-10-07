They're Married! Carly Pearce & Michael Ray Tied the Knot In Tennessee

These two adorable love birds exchanged vows in an intimate setting of about 100 family members and friends on a Nashville-area farm.

“Knowing without a shadow of a doubt that I didn’t settle for something less than truly the person that I think was made for me is something that I am thankful for,” Carly Pearce told People Magazine.

“No matter what, I have her in my corner,” Michael Ray shares. “No matter what, she has me in her corner. I tell her, you’re never going to face anything alone. Never will there be anything in life that you don’t look over and I’m standing beside you.”

Here's a look at how Carly designed her wedding dress.

Congratulations to the happy couple!!