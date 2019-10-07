They're Married! Carly Pearce & Michael Ray Tied the Knot In Tennessee

October 7, 2019
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee

These two adorable love birds exchanged vows in an intimate setting of about 100 family members and friends on a Nashville-area farm. 

“Knowing without a shadow of a doubt that I didn’t settle for something less than truly the person that I think was made for me is something that I am thankful for,” Carly Pearce told People Magazine. 

“No matter what, I have her in my corner,” Michael Ray shares. “No matter what, she has me in her corner. I tell her, you’re never going to face anything alone. Never will there be anything in life that you don’t look over and I’m standing beside you.”

Here's a look at how Carly designed her wedding dress. 

 

GET A LOOK AT ALL THE EXCLUSIVE  WEDDING PHOTOS  HERE!! 

Congratulations to the happy couple!! 

