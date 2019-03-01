Thomas Rhett "Look What God Gave Her" Lyrics All About Lauren... Awww!

Thomas Rhett has written another love song for his wife Lauren, and we admit it...we're kinda jealous. No actually we're REALLY jealous! These two are so in love and literally have it all!

Thomas Rhett's "Look What God Gave Her" is "a song about my beautiful wife, inside and out," he says. "How amazing she is, how funny she is, how caring, how much of a great mom she is. And I think you can dance to it, I think you’re gonna love it. I can’t wait for you to hear it.” See what we mean?!!! These two are beyond relationship goals... they are just perfect!

Video of Thomas Rhett - Look What God Gave Her (Lyric Video)

Like we can't even with these two...look at their perfect family!

"Look What God Gave Her" is the first single from Thomas Rhett's upcoming fourth studio album, Center Point Road, which is set for release on May 31.

