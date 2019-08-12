Throwdown 19's Cole Swindell Gets Larger Than Life Billboard in Times Square NYC

Throwdown 19 headliner Cole Swindell takes a huge bite out of the Big Apple! Cole Swindell premiered the video for “Love You Too Late” on a high-profile billboard in the heart of Times Square in New York City!

YouTube Music also featured and played the video “Love You Too Late” on its larger than life billboard in Times Square.

Thank you @youtubemusic for bringing #LoveYouTooLate to Times Square. Still can’t believe it. Watch the full video -> https://t.co/K4KLYdSiKI pic.twitter.com/GT3nnhBMVJ — Cole Swindell (@coleswindell) August 2, 2019

Congrats Cole! We'll see you at Throwdown in 20 days...