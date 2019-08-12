Throwdown 19's Cole Swindell Gets Larger Than Life Billboard in Times Square NYC

August 12, 2019
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee

Kevin Winter / Staff/ Getty

Categories: 
Wolf Blog

Throwdown 19 headliner Cole Swindell takes a huge bite out of the Big Apple! Cole Swindell premiered the video for “Love You Too Late” on a high-profile billboard in the heart of Times Square in New York City!

YouTube Music also featured and played the video “Love You Too Late” on its larger than life billboard in Times Square.

Congrats Cole! We'll see you at Throwdown in 20 days... 

Tags: 
Cole Swindell
Love You Too Late
Times Square
NYC
Deanna Lee

Recent Podcast Audio

Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Friday August 9th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Wednesday August 7th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Tuesday August 6th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Monday August 5th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Friday August 2nd, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Thursday August 1st, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
View More Episodes