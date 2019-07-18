Throwdown 19's Cole Swindell Teases New Song Out Friday!

July 18, 2019
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee

Kevin Winter / Staff/ Getty

Cole Swindell has been teasing fans on social media about new music dropping tomorrow! The new song is called "All Nighter". 

Here's the first thing  Cole Swindell posted for fans on Twitter. It sounds like it's the intro to "All Nighter".

This might be the first verse. 

Then this snippet sounds like it might be the chorus... ? 

Just  over  here  sluething and waiting  paitently for our Throwdown headliner to release new music! Woop! 

45 days til' Throwdown 19!  

 

