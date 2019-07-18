Throwdown 19's Cole Swindell Teases New Song Out Friday!

Cole Swindell has been teasing fans on social media about new music dropping tomorrow! The new song is called "All Nighter".

Here's the first thing Cole Swindell posted for fans on Twitter. It sounds like it's the intro to "All Nighter".

This might be the first verse.

Then this snippet sounds like it might be the chorus... ?

Just over here sluething and waiting paitently for our Throwdown headliner to release new music! Woop!

45 days til' Throwdown 19!