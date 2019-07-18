Throwdown 19's Cole Swindell Teases New Song Out Friday!
July 18, 2019
Cole Swindell has been teasing fans on social media about new music dropping tomorrow! The new song is called "All Nighter".
Here's the first thing Cole Swindell posted for fans on Twitter. It sounds like it's the intro to "All Nighter".
Friday #AllNighter #DHSV https://t.co/TzmMKthhAl pic.twitter.com/AD2reNsaqP— Cole Swindell (@coleswindell) July 17, 2019
This might be the first verse.
Friday #AllNighter #DHSV https://t.co/TzmMKthhAl pic.twitter.com/MH3Bicz6dv— Cole Swindell (@coleswindell) July 17, 2019
Then this snippet sounds like it might be the chorus... ?
Friday #AllNighter #DHSV https://t.co/TzmMKthhAl pic.twitter.com/hqOuyHmH0l— Cole Swindell (@coleswindell) July 17, 2019
Just over here sluething and waiting paitently for our Throwdown headliner to release new music! Woop!
45 days til' Throwdown 19!