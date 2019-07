Throwdown 19 is only weeks away, and now we have something to really celebrate with Jordan Davis! He's country music's newest dad-to-be!

Jordan Davis and his wife Kristen are expecting their first baby!

This baby news comes with the premiere of the video for Jordan Davis' new single, "Slow Dance in a Parking Lot".

Video of Jordan Davis - Slow Dance In A Parking Lot

Congrats to the happy couple! We can't wait to see you (hopefully all "three" of you) at Throwdown 19!