Toby Keith's New Grandbaby Is Giving All the Baby Feels

February 6, 2019
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee

Toby Keith is a grandfather again! His daughter Krystal Keith gave birth to her second child just a few days ago, and we're having all the baby feels getting a look at the first photos! 

Hensley Jack enterted the world on February 5th at 7 lb.s and 14 oz. 

When you thought you had loved as big as you ever could. And then in a single moment, the size of that love doubles. Welcome to the world Kirby Kaye Sandubrae. Our sweet girl joined us on Tuesday weighing 7lbs and 14oz. We are happy and healthy. Hensley Jack is the best big sister and Drew is way out numbered with a house full of girls and wouldn’t change a thing.

Hensley got to meet  her older sister not long after too... 

And then MELTED into a puddle of snuggles

Congratulations to Toby Keith and his familiy! Your daughter and grandbabies are precious! 

Toby Keith
Grandbabies
Krystal Keith
baby
granddaughter
Deanna Lee
deanna lee dance

