UPDATE: Evacuation Area Extended, Road & School Closures Due to Wildfires
Wildfires have destroyed homes and forced evacuations in Pierce County. The smoky air is going to be a serious issue for most of Western Washington today.
School closures so far:
Federal Way
Sumner- Bonney Lake
Orting
Puyallup
Evacuation Area has been extended.
Update 9:10AM - Evacuation area extended:— BonneyLakePolice PIO (@BLPoliceDept) September 8, 2020
The following area has been evacuated: Myers Rd from 67th St E to SR410 and between Myers & 182nd Ave E pic.twitter.com/ctD1tH2kMj
Thousands of households are without power.
Our crews have been working around the clock to assess damage & restore power to customers affected by the outages. As damage assessment & field work continues today, estimated restoration times will be updated on our outage map at https://t.co/gEuRjcmCQC & the myPSE app. #wawx— Puget Sound Energy (@PSETalk) September 8, 2020
Updates from Sumner:
And now the brush fire along SR167 in #Sumner flared back up. @EastPierceFire working on it from parking lots, not freeway. Really can’t catch a break here. No evacuations right now; police also on scene monitoring. Don’t think it’s affecting traffic but drive safe. @wsdot_tacoma— Sumner, Washington (@CityOfSumnerWA) September 8, 2020
Road closures:
#RoadClosure due to fire. SR 410 and MP 32 just east of Enumclaw is fully closed. A lengthy closure is expected. #UseAlternateRoutes pic.twitter.com/YaGezfdjjs— Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) September 8, 2020
Fires are burning outside Enumclaw:
NEW: Fire burning about 5 miles outside of Enumclaw. This is east of 410 at MP 32. About 6-10 acres and growing according to @EnumclawFD pic.twitter.com/C2TBTrHuMo— KOMO News (@komonews) September 8, 2020
The scene in Seattle:
Emerald City turned fiery orange under a blanket of brush fire smoke. #seattle #wawx #komonews— Kristin Clark (@KClarkWx) September 8, 2020
Smoke lingers to varying degrees next few days. Cleansing, ocean breeze can't come soon enough! But will by the weekend improving air quality/lowering fire threat. --: @mackenzieimages pic.twitter.com/M38NThnhnp
Please be careful today.
Wildfire smoke poses a threat to everyone’s health in Pierce County right now.— Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department (@TPCHD) September 8, 2020
Take steps to protect yourself:
✔️Stay inside if you can.
✔️Keep windows and doors closed.
✔️If you have an air conditioner, run it on recirculate.
✔️Use an air cleaner with a HEPA filter.