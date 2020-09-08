UPDATE: Evacuation Area Extended, Road & School Closures Due to Wildfires

September 8, 2020
DeAnna Lee
Getty

Wildfires have destroyed homes and forced evacuations in Pierce County. The smoky air is going to be a serious issue for most of Western Washington today. 

School closures so far: 

Federal Way

Sumner- Bonney Lake

Orting

Puyallup 

Evacuation Area has been extended.  

Thousands of households are without power

Updates from Sumner: 

Road closures:

Fires are burning outside Enumclaw: 

The scene in Seattle:

Please be careful today. 

 

