UPDATE: Evacuation Area Extended, Road & School Closures Due to Wildfires

Wildfires have destroyed homes and forced evacuations in Pierce County. The smoky air is going to be a serious issue for most of Western Washington today.

School closures so far:

Federal Way

Sumner- Bonney Lake

Orting

Puyallup

Evacuation Area has been extended.

Update 9:10AM - Evacuation area extended:

The following area has been evacuated: Myers Rd from 67th St E to SR410 and between Myers & 182nd Ave E pic.twitter.com/ctD1tH2kMj — BonneyLakePolice PIO (@BLPoliceDept) September 8, 2020

Thousands of households are without power.

Our crews have been working around the clock to assess damage & restore power to customers affected by the outages. As damage assessment & field work continues today, estimated restoration times will be updated on our outage map at https://t.co/gEuRjcmCQC & the myPSE app. #wawx — Puget Sound Energy (@PSETalk) September 8, 2020

Updates from Sumner:

And now the brush fire along SR167 in #Sumner flared back up. @EastPierceFire working on it from parking lots, not freeway. Really can’t catch a break here. No evacuations right now; police also on scene monitoring. Don’t think it’s affecting traffic but drive safe. @wsdot_tacoma — Sumner, Washington (@CityOfSumnerWA) September 8, 2020

Road closures:

#RoadClosure due to fire. SR 410 and MP 32 just east of Enumclaw is fully closed. A lengthy closure is expected. #UseAlternateRoutes pic.twitter.com/YaGezfdjjs — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) September 8, 2020

Fires are burning outside Enumclaw:

NEW: Fire burning about 5 miles outside of Enumclaw. This is east of 410 at MP 32. About 6-10 acres and growing according to @EnumclawFD pic.twitter.com/C2TBTrHuMo — KOMO News (@komonews) September 8, 2020

The scene in Seattle:

Emerald City turned fiery orange under a blanket of brush fire smoke. #seattle #wawx #komonews



Smoke lingers to varying degrees next few days. Cleansing, ocean breeze can't come soon enough! But will by the weekend improving air quality/lowering fire threat. --: @mackenzieimages pic.twitter.com/M38NThnhnp — Kristin Clark (@KClarkWx) September 8, 2020

Please be careful today.