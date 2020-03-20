US Tax Deadline Moved from April to July
March 20, 2020
Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin announced Tax Day has been moved from April 15 to July 15 under the direction of President Trump as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties.
At @realDonaldTrump’s direction, we are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15. All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties.— Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) March 20, 2020