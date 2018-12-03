VS Fashion Show to #Hometown18 Stage: Kelsea Ballerini

Last night Kelsea Ballerini lit up the Victorian Secret Fashion show! She performed a collaboration with the Chainsmokers, "This Feeling"! And let me tell you, our gal looked flawless!

Her skin, hair, outfit... all gorgeous!!!

Kelsea Ballerini was having a blast up there!

They don’t know what this feeling is like ✨ #VSFashionShow pic.twitter.com/VTI7WssX3n — Columbia Records (@ColumbiaRecords) December 3, 2018

Look at Kelsea Ballerini in this photo! So. Dang. Cute! AND we get her on our Hometown Holiday stage in 4 days! Weeeeeeee!

