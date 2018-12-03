VS Fashion Show to #Hometown18 Stage: Kelsea Ballerini
December 3, 2018
Last night Kelsea Ballerini lit up the Victorian Secret Fashion show! She performed a collaboration with the Chainsmokers, "This Feeling"! And let me tell you, our gal looked flawless!
Her skin, hair, outfit... all gorgeous!!!
This Feeling --… now on REPEAT. @thechainsmokers @KelseaBallerini #VSFashionShow pic.twitter.com/yyaD1RQzwn— Victoria's Secret (@VictoriasSecret) December 3, 2018
Kelsea Ballerini was having a blast up there!
They don’t know what this feeling is like ✨ #VSFashionShow pic.twitter.com/VTI7WssX3n— Columbia Records (@ColumbiaRecords) December 3, 2018
Look at Kelsea Ballerini in this photo! So. Dang. Cute! AND we get her on our Hometown Holiday stage in 4 days! Weeeeeeee!
Wish #VSFashionShow was a 2-hour special! Everything happens so fast! -- pic.twitter.com/6MhlFtcpty— Sunny☀️Vampirelo-- (@CIStheBachelor) December 3, 2018
Win your sold out tickets all week on The Wolf!