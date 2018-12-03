VS Fashion Show to #Hometown18 Stage: Kelsea Ballerini

December 3, 2018
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee

Thomas Concordia/Getty Images

Categories: 
Wolf Blog

Last night Kelsea Ballerini lit up the Victorian Secret Fashion show! She performed a collaboration with the Chainsmokers, "This Feeling"! And let me tell you, our gal looked flawless! 

Her skin, hair, outfit... all gorgeous!!! 

Kelsea Ballerini was having a blast up there! 

Look at Kelsea Ballerini in this photo! So. Dang. Cute! AND we get her on our Hometown Holiday stage in 4 days! Weeeeeeee! 

Win your sold out tickets all week on The Wolf! 

Tags: 
Victoria Secret Fashion Show
Kelsea Ballerini
Hometown Holiday
Deanna Lee
deanna lee dance