Washington Proposes Year Round Daylight Savings

When it gets dark at 3:45 pm in the afternoon, Washington residents begin counting down the days until our clocks spring forward. Well now Washington lawmakers are doing something about it.

Washington senators are proposing that the state observe one standard time throughout the calendar year. That would mean no falling back and springing forward. And more daylight for our Vitamin D starved bodies in the winter!

"According to Senate Bill 5139, the legislature is proposing the observation of year-round Daylight Saving Time if authorized by Congress. If Congress does not authorize this, legislators are proposing that the state should seek approval from the department of transportation to change Washington to year-round mountain standard time". - KOMO News

Here's the deal. California passed this law in November, and Oregon is putting similar measures on the ballot. For Washington to enjoy year round Day Light Savings Time, all the west coast states have to go in together.

So are you down with more daylight?

