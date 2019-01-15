Washington Proposes Year Round Daylight Savings
When it gets dark at 3:45 pm in the afternoon, Washington residents begin counting down the days until our clocks spring forward. Well now Washington lawmakers are doing something about it.
Washington senators are proposing that the state observe one standard time throughout the calendar year. That would mean no falling back and springing forward. And more daylight for our Vitamin D starved bodies in the winter!
If you live in the PNW you don’t squander sunny days indoors! What was your favorite part of this weekend?
"According to Senate Bill 5139, the legislature is proposing the observation of year-round Daylight Saving Time if authorized by Congress. If Congress does not authorize this, legislators are proposing that the state should seek approval from the department of transportation to change Washington to year-round mountain standard time". - KOMO News
Here's the deal. California passed this law in November, and Oregon is putting similar measures on the ballot. For Washington to enjoy year round Day Light Savings Time, all the west coast states have to go in together.
So are you down with more daylight?
Seattle from the sky. Photo by @alberthbyang #pnwescapes • • • • • • Tags: #pnw #travel #washington #pnwonderland #photography #nature #seattle #pacificnorthwest #upperleftusa #explore #optoutside #upperleft #pnwlife #wanderlust #pnwphotographer #oregon #hiking #washingtonstate #photooftheday #thatpnwlife #naturephotography #seattlelife #pnwcollective #pnwisbest #cascadiaexplored #pnwisbeautiful #pnwcollective #getoutside #mountains
Yup, we're totally into it!
☀️This is a very flattering picture of my pretty rays, if I say so myself. November was a good month.☀️ #Repost @centurylink_field with @get_repost ・・・ #TBT to the first @seahawks home game (and victory!) against the Cowboys on 9.23.18. Let’s go get dem boys in Dallas this weekend! . . . . . . #seattle #seattlesun #sunnyseattle #sunshine #blueskies #theseattlesun #seattlesunshine #seattlesunset #sunset #seattlesunrise #sunrise #seattleblueskies #SouthLakeUnion #SLU #alki #alkibeach #Seattlecity #clearskies